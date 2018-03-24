Dr. Devin Mackay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Mackay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devin Mackay, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mackay works at
Locations
Emory Medical Group LLC1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5360
Iu Eye Care Inc.1160 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-2020
Indiana Clinic-neurology LLC355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My ophthalmologist could not determine the reason for blurriness in my left eye. I was referred to Dr. Mackay. He ran many tests to find the problem and fortunately sent me for a MRI. The MRI revealed I had a meningioma pressing on my optic nerve. He immediately referred me to an outstanding neurosurgeon who successfully removed the entire tumor which probably saved my vision. Dr. Mackay is an outstanding physician. I will always remember him and what he did for me.
About Dr. Devin Mackay, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689802837
Education & Certifications
- Emory Eye Ctr-Emory U
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackay accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackay works at
Dr. Mackay has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mackay speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.