Overview

Dr. Devin Mackay, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mackay works at EMORY EYE CENTER in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.