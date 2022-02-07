Dr. Devin King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin King, MD
Overview
Dr. Devin King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Associates, PLLC3660 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
I see Dr. King every 2 years and am pleased with his services. His staff is very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Devin King, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1639192248
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.