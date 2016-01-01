Dr. Devin Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Johnson, MD
Dr. Devin Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rice Lake, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cumberland Healthcare, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Clinic1051 West Ave, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Directions (715) 835-6548
Katz David J MD3217 Stein Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 318-0052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cumberland Memorial Hospital1110 7th Ave, Cumberland, WI 54829 Directions (715) 835-6548
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Healthcare
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Devin Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154365625
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
