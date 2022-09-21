See All General Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Devin Gray, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Devin Gray, MD

General Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Devin Gray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Gray works at Surgical Professionals in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Queen Creek, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
Dr. Scott Cheney, MD
8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
6 (21)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Professionals
    4135 S Power Rd Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 892-2456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Queen Creek
    21321 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 892-2456
  3. 3
    Chandler Office
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 111, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 892-2456
  4. 4
    Surgical Professional
    936 W Chandler Blvd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 892-2456
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Leukemia, T-Cell Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse, Myxomatous 1 Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Splenic Infarct Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?

    Sep 21, 2022
    I had a great experience with my surgery. Would highly recommend Dr Gray
    Ronald Pool — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Devin Gray, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Devin Gray, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gray to family and friends

    Dr. Gray's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gray

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Devin Gray, MD.

    About Dr. Devin Gray, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134154941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center-Phoenix
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devin Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Devin Gray, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.