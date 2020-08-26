See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Devin Garza, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devin Garza, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Garza works at Texas Robotic Surgery for Women in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Robotic Surgery for Women
    12221 Renfert Way Ste 220, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4243
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 26, 2020
    My entire experience with Dr. Garza was excellent. He was thorough, patient, and extremely helpful in describing my medical issues and options. His staff was also phenomenal. He did a robotic surgery and helped me through the recovery. I highly recommend him and am so glad to have found him to heal my pain!
    cindy t — Aug 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Devin Garza, MD
    About Dr. Devin Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1780691147
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Franklin Square hospital Center|Johns Hopkins Hsopital
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hosp Ctr|Franklin Square Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devin Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza works at Texas Robotic Surgery for Women in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garza’s profile.

    Dr. Garza has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

