Dr. Friedlander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devin Friedlander, MD
Overview
Dr. Devin Friedlander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Princeton and Rutgers Neurology77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 214-9657Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frielander is kind, avid listener (patient) and has compassion. You don't get this often with having a specialist. He helped me with my migraines, homeopathic remedies and prescription. I now have a life to live! :)
About Dr. Devin Friedlander, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1487695623
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedlander accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedlander has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedlander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedlander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.