Dr. Devin Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devin Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital Swing Bed851 Locust St, Rogersville, TN 37857 Directions (423) 921-7000
Surgical Associates of East Tennessee120 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (423) 587-8041
University Pediatric Urology PC1437 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 587-8041
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Probably the best doctor I have ever delt with very professional and cares about his patients he will be the only person that ever does my surgeries for now on
About Dr. Devin Edwards, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.