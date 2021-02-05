Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daugherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Daugherty works at
Locations
-
1
Valdosta Foot & Ankle Clinic PC2800 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daugherty?
Dr. Daugherty is the best! Very caring and helpful to make the right decision on what to take care of with your foot.
About Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780777904
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital
- At Joseph's Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Valdosta State College
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daugherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daugherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daugherty works at
Dr. Daugherty has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daugherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daugherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daugherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daugherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.