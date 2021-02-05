Overview

Dr. Devin Daugherty, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Daugherty works at Valdosta Foot & Ankle Clinic in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.