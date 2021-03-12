Dr. Devin Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Datta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devin Datta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Datta works at
Locations
-
1
Anesthesiology Consultants of Melbourne PA2222 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 610, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 723-7716Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The B.A.C.K. Center650 S Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 723-7716
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor over 10 yrs , performing many back surgeries to keep me on my feet. I would recommend him to anyone with back pain.
About Dr. Devin Datta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1821062290
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Creighton University Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Datta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datta works at
Dr. Datta has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Datta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Datta speaks Chinese and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Datta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datta.
