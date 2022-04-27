See All Otolaryngologists in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Dr. Devin Cunning, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devin Cunning, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cunning works at Arizona Coast Ear Nose & Throat, Allergy & Sleep Medicine in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Coast Ear Nose & Throat, Allergy & Sleep Medicine
    1760 McCulloch Blvd N Ste 100, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 854-5368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Havasu Regional Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center
  • La Paz Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cunning?

    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Cunning is a very caring doctor who genuinely wants to help his patients. He has drastically changed my life, as he was my surgeon for my sinus surgery. It was a very successful surgery. He made sure that I healed correctly. I highly recommend Dr. Devin Cunning.
    Kelli R — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Devin Cunning, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629035944
    Education & Certifications

    • Sleep Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • Naval Medical Center, San Diego
    • Med Coll of WI
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devin Cunning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunning works at Arizona Coast Ear Nose & Throat, Allergy & Sleep Medicine in Lake Havasu City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cunning’s profile.

    Dr. Cunning has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

