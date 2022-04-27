Overview

Dr. Devin Cunning, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cunning works at Arizona Coast Ear Nose & Throat, Allergy & Sleep Medicine in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.