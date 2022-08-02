Dr. Devin Binder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Binder, PHD
Overview
Dr. Devin Binder, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Best Center Inc.9940 Talbert Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 829-2378
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician and compassionate treatment.
About Dr. Devin Binder, PHD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992804819
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Neurosurgery
