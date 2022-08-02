See All Neurosurgeons in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Devin Binder, PHD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Devin Binder, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Binder works at Champaign Dental Group in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Best Center Inc.
    9940 Talbert Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 829-2378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 02, 2022
    Excellent physician and compassionate treatment.
    About Dr. Devin Binder, PHD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992804819
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF Medical Center
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Harvard College
    • Neurosurgery
