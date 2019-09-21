Overview

Dr. Devin Amin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.