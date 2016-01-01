Overview

Dr. Devicka Persaud, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Persaud works at Persaud Medical PC in South Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.