Dr. Devesh Ramnath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramnath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devesh Ramnath, MD
Overview
Dr. Devesh Ramnath, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Dr. Ramnath works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Scoliosis and Spine Institute12222 N Central Expy Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 480-3073Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Southwest Scoliosis Institute - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 664-4099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramnath?
My wife had a triple laminectomy and a diskectomy at the same time. She had been miserable off and on for at least 10 years. The same day as the surgery, her pain level had improved greatly and she was able to walk 100 ft. The next day she walked 200 feet. It's been over two weeks now and she has little to no pain and the numbness has improved. Dr. Ramnath's only performed surgery as a last resort which I appreciate. I would HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Devesh Ramnath, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1871580621
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramnath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramnath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramnath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramnath works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramnath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramnath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramnath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramnath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.