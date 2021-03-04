Dr. Devesh Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devesh Patel, DMD
Overview
Dr. Devesh Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
Castor Dental Care7258 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions (267) 341-7355
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is most professional, personable, and kind! His staff are also most competent and kind as well.
About Dr. Devesh Patel, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326451485
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.