Overview

Dr. Devesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Patel works at Evans Medical Group in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.