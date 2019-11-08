See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (63)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Wadwekar works at East Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology, PC in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology Plc.
    4100 S Lindsay Rd Ste 130, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-9531
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    East Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology, PLC
    2474 E Hunt Hwy Ste 110, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-9531
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:30am
    East Valley Diabetes and Endocrinology
    9700 N 91st St Ste A115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-9531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Nov 08, 2019
    Dr. Wadwekar is the best, I have been with other providers that specialize in endocrinology and by far I am pleased with his care and attention to my health not only does he look at the labs but also ask how you "feel" ....... no matter what the labs say , it matters how the patient is feeling and he emphasizes on that. His bed side manner if outstanding. I do not like to see the NP'S in the office . I would recommend only seeing him.
    — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1174504534
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Utah School Of Med
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    • Lincoln Med Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadwekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadwekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadwekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadwekar has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadwekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadwekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadwekar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadwekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadwekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

