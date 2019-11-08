Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadwekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
1
East Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology Plc.4100 S Lindsay Rd Ste 130, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 782-9531Tuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
2
East Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology, PLC2474 E Hunt Hwy Ste 110, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143 Directions (480) 782-9531Monday7:00am - 4:45pmTuesday7:00am - 4:45pmWednesday7:00am - 4:45pmThursday7:00am - 4:45pmFriday7:00am - 10:30am
3
East Valley Diabetes and Endocrinology9700 N 91st St Ste A115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 782-9531
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wadwekar is the best, I have been with other providers that specialize in endocrinology and by far I am pleased with his care and attention to my health not only does he look at the labs but also ask how you "feel" ....... no matter what the labs say , it matters how the patient is feeling and he emphasizes on that. His bed side manner if outstanding. I do not like to see the NP'S in the office . I would recommend only seeing him.
About Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174504534
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Med
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Lincoln Med Mental Health Center
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Wadwekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadwekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadwekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wadwekar works at
Dr. Wadwekar has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadwekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wadwekar speaks Hindi.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadwekar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadwekar.
