Overview

Dr. Devendra Wadwekar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Wadwekar works at East Valley Diabetes & Endocrinology, PC in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.