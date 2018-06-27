Overview

Dr. Devendra Vora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Vora works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

