Dr. Devendra Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devendra Vora, MD
Overview
Dr. Devendra Vora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vora works at
Locations
-
1
Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services1901 S Cedar St Ste 301, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 396-4825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vora?
I’m a difficult Cardiac Case, two Open Heart Surgeries, both within a 5 month period! I nearly died twice! My first Cardiologist, failed me, had the biggest ego and was negligent in my care! I fired Dr Kennedy, and transferred to Dr. Vora. He’s been an amazing doctor for 8 yrs. He’s patience, has a soft demeanor, and a no nonsense doctor! He listens, he treats my case with the utmost urgency. I feel safe and confident Dr Vora will always put my medical needs first! I’m more than a Chart Note!
About Dr. Devendra Vora, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417931627
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Med|Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vora works at
Dr. Vora has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vora speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.