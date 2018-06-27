See All Interventional Cardiologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Devendra Vora, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Devendra Vora, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Vora works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services
    1901 S Cedar St Ste 301, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 396-4825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 27, 2018
I'm a difficult Cardiac Case, two Open Heart Surgeries, both within a 5 month period! I nearly died twice! My first Cardiologist, failed me, had the biggest ego and was negligent in my care! I fired Dr Kennedy, and transferred to Dr. Vora. He's been an amazing doctor for 8 yrs. He's patience, has a soft demeanor, and a no nonsense doctor! He listens, he treats my case with the utmost urgency. I feel safe and confident Dr Vora will always put my medical needs first! I'm more than a Chart Note!
Lonna in Puyallup, WA — Jun 27, 2018
About Dr. Devendra Vora, MD

  Interventional Cardiology
Years of Experience
  42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Hindi
NPI Number
  1417931627
Education & Certifications

  Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  Baylor College Of Med|Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
  NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Devendra Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vora works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Vora’s profile.

Dr. Vora has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

