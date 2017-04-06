Overview

Dr. Devendra Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Daymark Recovery Services in Monroe, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.