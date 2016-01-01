Dr. Kurani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devendra Kurani, MD
Overview
Dr. Devendra Kurani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with Harlem Hospital Center
Dr. Kurani works at
Locations
-
1
Palisades Behavioral Care221 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 656-3116
-
2
Palisades Behavioral Care50 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Devendra Kurani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1598875734
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- PJ Nahru Medical College
- Psychiatry
