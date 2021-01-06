Overview

Dr. Devendra Kahlon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Punjab. India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Kahlon works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of Polk County in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.