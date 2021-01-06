Dr. Devendra Kahlon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devendra Kahlon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devendra Kahlon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Punjab. India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Kahlon works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County PA101 Park Place Blvd Ste B, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend this staff. Very professional, Compassionate, flexible and great employees. A Super Dr
About Dr. Devendra Kahlon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1285668897
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- St Lukes Hosp
- Government Medical College Amritsar, Punjab. India
- Sgn Khalsa College , Sri Ganganagar , Rajasthan
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahlon speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.