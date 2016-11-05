Overview

Dr. Devendra Brahmbhatt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Champaign Dental Group in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.