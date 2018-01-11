Dr. Bhachawat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devendra Bhachawat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devendra Bhachawat, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bhachawat works at
Locations
-
1
Lone Star Cancer and Blood Disorder PA925 San Pedro Ave Ste B, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 227-6156
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhachawat is a great person and physician. I would recommend him and his staff to anyone.
About Dr. Devendra Bhachawat, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053338731
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhachawat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhachawat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhachawat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhachawat.
