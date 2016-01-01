Dr. Devendra Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devendra Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Devendra Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
1
Devendra K Amin MD PC Laboratory3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 302, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 258-2588
2
Hayman Salib MD PC870 Green St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 258-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Devendra Amin, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.