Overview

Dr. Devender Akula, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Akula works at Lourdes Cardiology Services, PC in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Hammonton, NJ, Galloway, NJ, Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.