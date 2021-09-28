Dr. Devek Frech, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devek Frech, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Devek K. Frech, DDS, MSD, PA3621 Maplewood Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 441-8081
Daughter Camdyn Darne was a previous patient’ of Dr. Frech and her front 6 teeth , upper and lower have shifted and was wanting a consult to put braces on again. She has had her wisdom teeth removed 6 months ago and she was very comfortable with Dr.Frech and his kind friendly staff. I am hoping that we can fix this for our daughter so she can have the beautiful smile she once had. We have total faith in Dr. Frech and staff. Thank you 940-642-0718
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 34 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Frech has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frech using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frech works at
474 patients have reviewed Dr. Frech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.