Dr. Devashish Sen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Devashish Sen, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Medical School Jabalpur, India and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sen works at
Prime Regenerative and Pain Management402 CHATHAM SQUARE OFFICE PARK, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 904-4179Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Quickly assessed the issue, and recommended treatment. Dr Sen provided a comprehensive explanation as to what causes lower back pain and sciatica in clear easy to understand language, using a model of the lower spine and other visual aids. The treatment test was put in motion and I had a successful result. Spinal Cord Stimulator implantation is scheduled for June 9th! Top-notch staff, very friendly - not like most medical office staff. Dr. Sen is an on-time, friendly, knowledgeable physician, willing to listen fully to my questions and suggestions. This is a welcome experience after dealing with many physicians, who seem to enjoy hearing themselves talk without saying much about my specific condition.
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1710959986
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- University of Illinois
- Medical School Jabalpur, India
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Sen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.