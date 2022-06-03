See All Registered Nurses in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Devashish Sen, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devashish Sen, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Medical School Jabalpur, India and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sen works at Prime Regenerative and Pain Management in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Regenerative and Pain Management
    402 CHATHAM SQUARE OFFICE PARK, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 904-4179
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Quickly assessed the issue, and recommended treatment. Dr Sen provided a comprehensive explanation as to what causes lower back pain and sciatica in clear easy to understand language, using a model of the lower spine and other visual aids. The treatment test was put in motion and I had a successful result. Spinal Cord Stimulator implantation is scheduled for June 9th! Top-notch staff, very friendly - not like most medical office staff. Dr. Sen is an on-time, friendly, knowledgeable physician, willing to listen fully to my questions and suggestions. This is a welcome experience after dealing with many physicians, who seem to enjoy hearing themselves talk without saying much about my specific condition.
    Tom, N4NW — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Devashish Sen, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710959986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University of Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Medical School Jabalpur, India
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
