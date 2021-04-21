Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devarajan Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devarajan Iyengar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Locations
-
1
Hudson Hematology Oncology Associates PA27 E 29th St, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyengar?
Doctor Iyengar has provided me with excellent care. He has helped with difficult decisions and acted with skill and wisdom. Most importantly, he has healed me more than once over the years and I am living a happy and healthy life because of this wonderful man.
About Dr. Devarajan Iyengar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1689620700
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyengar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Anemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iyengar speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.