Dr. Devaraj Munikrishnappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Munikrishnappa works at HSE Medical Associates in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Alkalosis, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.