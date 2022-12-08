Dr. Devaraj Munikrishnappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munikrishnappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devaraj Munikrishnappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Devaraj is more than god sent to us, his recommendations worked for my dad from recommending a great cardiologist to the facility itself where to get the procedure. Made the entire life altering process bareable and smooth. He had plainly said that it’s important with my dads kidney condition that we choose the best cardiologist in the field and the facility for post op care. And now since we r done with my dads procedure I can unequivocally say that it’s was the best recommendation. I really appreciate his insight and knowledge to lead the patient in the right direction. Thank you so much Dr Devaraj.
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1467537167
- Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
Dr. Munikrishnappa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munikrishnappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munikrishnappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munikrishnappa has seen patients for Alkalosis, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munikrishnappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munikrishnappa speaks Hindi.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Munikrishnappa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munikrishnappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munikrishnappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munikrishnappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.