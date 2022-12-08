See All Nephrologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Devaraj Munikrishnappa, MD

Nephrology
5 (103)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devaraj Munikrishnappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Munikrishnappa works at HSE Medical Associates in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Alkalosis, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HSE Medical Associates
    10720 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 2, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3706
    Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 240, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3707
    Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alkalosis
Proteinuria
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr Devaraj is more than god sent to us, his recommendations worked for my dad from recommending a great cardiologist to the facility itself where to get the procedure. Made the entire life altering process bareable and smooth. He had plainly said that it’s important with my dads kidney condition that we choose the best cardiologist in the field and the facility for post op care. And now since we r done with my dads procedure I can unequivocally say that it’s was the best recommendation. I really appreciate his insight and knowledge to lead the patient in the right direction. Thank you so much Dr Devaraj.
    Sameera Mahmood — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Devaraj Munikrishnappa, MD

