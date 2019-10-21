Overview

Dr. Devang Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Arch Foot Care in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.