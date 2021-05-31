Dr. Devang Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devang Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Devang Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from University of Manchester United Kingdom and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 699-4688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Stone Oak - Suite 5201139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 571-7910
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
He spends time with you & is concerned& he explains things!!!
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1306952627
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- University of Connecticut - Health Center
- University of Manchester United Kingdom
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
