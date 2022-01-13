Dr. Devang Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devang Parikh, MD
Dr. Devang Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3933
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr. Parikh performed my TAVR January 4, 2022. He listened to our concerns & reassured us. The outcome was excellent. I would highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Male
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parikh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh speaks Hindi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.