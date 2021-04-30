Overview

Dr. Devang Desai, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.