Overview

Dr. Devang Desai is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kuvempu University Medicial College and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Reno Heart Institute in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.