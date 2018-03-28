Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Medical School-University College Dublin and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Dominique works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center1580 Freedom Boulevard Florence Surgery Center Sui, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominique?
I had great difficulty walking as a result of poorly done surgery done by another doctor. I would eventually have lost the ability to walk at all. My family physician detected the issue and referred me to Dr. Dominique. He acted promptly to prepare me for follow-up surgery. After long and complicated operation, I began to recover. After nearly a year, I have regained 95% of my leg functions and walk with little difficulty and expect full recovery.
About Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1477541456
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital-Harvard Medical School-Pediatrics|University Of Toronto-Spinal Surgery (Neurosurgery/Orthopaedic)
- Temple University Hospital
- University of North Dakota
- The Medical School-University College Dublin
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dominique using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dominique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominique works at
Dr. Dominique has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dominique speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.