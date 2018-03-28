Overview

Dr. Devanand Dominique, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The Medical School-University College Dublin and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Dominique works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.