Dr. Devan Griner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devan Griner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Griner works at Griner Plastic Surgery in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Griner Plastic Surgery
    1055 N 300 W Ste 303, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5810
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Primary Children's Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Apert Syndrome Chevron Icon
Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniofrontonasal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Arthrogryposis - Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Sagittal - Dandy-Walker Malformation - Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Crouzon Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cranial Remodeling Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fibrous Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Goldenhar Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Microsomia Chevron Icon
Hypertelorism Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular (Lower Jaw) Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pfeiffer Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stickler Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tongue Reduction Chevron Icon
Treacher Collins Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigonocephaly Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 10, 2020
    I will be upfront in saying that Dr. Devan Griner is a relative. I had a lump in my back that was growing larger and larger each month. My doctor, said it was not an issue, even though it was causing sharp pains and numbness. I have had a history of skin cancer, and I was less than reassured! I decided to ask Dr. Devan Griner during a visit. He was able to fully remove the painful growth and assured me that it was benign. I am incredibly relieved! I am also free from the sharp, intense pain. I honestly wish I lived closer, so I could have an astute and caring physician like Dr. Griner. (Dr. Devan Griner was also able to literally save the use of my left my arm and hand! Three years ago, he talked me into seeking immediate treatment for what turned out to Parsonage Turner Syndrome and Brachial Neuropathy. I admit that I am an extre
    — Oct 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Devan Griner, MD
    About Dr. Devan Griner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780895755
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jeffrey Fearon Medical City Dallas|The Craniofacial Center - Dallas Texas
    Residency
    • New Hanover Regional Medical Center|University of Tennessee - Plastic Surgery|University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    Internship
    • UNC - Wilmington General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devan Griner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griner works at Griner Plastic Surgery in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Griner’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Griner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

