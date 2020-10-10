Dr. Devan Griner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devan Griner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devan Griner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Griner Plastic Surgery1055 N 300 W Ste 303, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5810Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will be upfront in saying that Dr. Devan Griner is a relative. I had a lump in my back that was growing larger and larger each month. My doctor, said it was not an issue, even though it was causing sharp pains and numbness. I have had a history of skin cancer, and I was less than reassured! I decided to ask Dr. Devan Griner during a visit. He was able to fully remove the painful growth and assured me that it was benign. I am incredibly relieved! I am also free from the sharp, intense pain. I honestly wish I lived closer, so I could have an astute and caring physician like Dr. Griner. (Dr. Devan Griner was also able to literally save the use of my left my arm and hand! Three years ago, he talked me into seeking immediate treatment for what turned out to Parsonage Turner Syndrome and Brachial Neuropathy. I admit that I am an extre
About Dr. Devan Griner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780895755
Education & Certifications
- Jeffrey Fearon Medical City Dallas|The Craniofacial Center - Dallas Texas
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center|University of Tennessee - Plastic Surgery|University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- UNC - Wilmington General Surgery
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
