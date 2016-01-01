Overview

Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mahalingam works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.