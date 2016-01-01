Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Olson Pavilion233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 472-1234
Robert H Lurie Cancer Center675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1164650859
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- National University Of Ireland
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mahalingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahalingam has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahalingam speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahalingam.
