See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mahalingam works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olson Pavilion
    233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 472-1234
  2. 2
    Robert H Lurie Cancer Center
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 587-4322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mahalingam?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mahalingam to family and friends

    Dr. Mahalingam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mahalingam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD.

    About Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164650859
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • National University Of Ireland
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahalingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahalingam works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mahalingam’s profile.

    Dr. Mahalingam has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahalingam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.