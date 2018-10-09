Overview

Dr. Deval Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Fort Worth Heart in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Joshua, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.