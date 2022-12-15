Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deval Bhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deval Bhatt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
FCPP-GMMSA - General Surgery1541 Florida Ave Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
Dr Bhatt is an exceptional person listens to your concerns always provide positive feedback. She follows up with me even phones me directly about any tests or concerns that affect my health. Excellent Care !
About Dr. Deval Bhatt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1326385659
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.