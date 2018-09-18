Overview

Dr. Devadatt Mishal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Mishal works at Dr. Mishal, Pham & Associates in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.