Dr. Devadatt Mishal, MD
Overview
Dr. Devadatt Mishal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Locations
Drs. Mishal Pham & Associates8500 Florence Ave Ste 200, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 869-4579
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going yrs? I told him my oldest sis quit getting Pap smears age 67 think dr told her stop She got cervical cancer. Had go thru chemo radiation that dr is being sued others Manhattan. Each Dr Mishal was furious said what kind dr was that - I’m 70 he says get pap every other yr come in between pelvic exam I love him honesty and kind heart.
About Dr. Devadatt Mishal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1285673129
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishal works at
