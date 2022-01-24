See All Plastic Surgeons in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO

Craniofacial Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Vibhakar works at Aqua Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Aqua Plastic Surgery
    641 University Blvd Ste 103, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 776-2830
  2. 2
    Broward Office
    2322 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 564-3832
  3. 3
    Aqua Plastic Surgery
    600 S Dixie Hwy Ste 103B, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 202-6615
  4. 4
    VIOR Life & Aesthetics
    999 Brickell Ave Ste 920, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 918-1750
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vibhakar?

    Jan 24, 2022
    Dr. Dev is So Very talented, I had an explant and reconstruction and I never would’ve dreamed that the outcome would have been so wonderful! My implants were giving me health problems. I am beyond forever grateful for his expertise, also his comforting demeanor! He is a very kind and caring person. It Meant the World to me! His follow up is beyond excellent also!
    Leslie Hollis — Jan 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vibhakar to family and friends

    Dr. Vibhakar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vibhakar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO.

    About Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO

    Specialties
    • Craniofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902001704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vibhakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vibhakar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vibhakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vibhakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vibhakar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vibhakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vibhakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dev Vibhakar, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.