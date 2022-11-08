Dr. Dev Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD is a Registered Nurse in Clifton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania Health System
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 366-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
Ratings & Reviews
I came in with severe back pain, Dr. Sinha is super helpful and explained my condition. He seems to really care and I was happy with the care I recieved.
About Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Hindi
- 1447542469
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
