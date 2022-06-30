Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dev Mehta, DO
Overview
Dr. Dev Mehta, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
MUST BE THE GREATEST EVER, THANK YOU DR FOR YOUR DEDICATION AND HELPING PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TO GO BACK TO HAVE A NORMAL LIFE.
About Dr. Dev Mehta, DO
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
