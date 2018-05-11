Dr. Master has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dev Master, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dev Master, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Master works at
Locations
Dev. R. Master MD Pllc8823 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 271-0110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took care of child very well and explained everything. Nice office. Nice staff.
About Dr. Dev Master, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093108607
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
