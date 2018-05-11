See All Pediatricians in Elmhurst, NY
Dr. Dev Master, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dev Master, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Master works at Kalpana R. Master, Physician, PLLC in Elmhurst, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dev. R. Master MD Pllc
    8823 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 271-0110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Influenza (Flu)
Immunization Administration
Diabetes Counseling
Influenza (Flu)
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling
Influenza (Flu)
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Circumcision
Constipation
Cough
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Joint Pain
Lice
Lipid Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2018
    Took care of child very well and explained everything. Nice office. Nice staff.
    elmhurst, ny — May 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dev Master, MD
    About Dr. Dev Master, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093108607
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Master has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Master works at Kalpana R. Master, Physician, PLLC in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Master’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

