Dr. Dev Kamdar, MD
Overview
Dr. Dev Kamdar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kamdar works at
Locations
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Imbert Cancer Center440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 414-6800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great so far
About Dr. Dev Kamdar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1982801049
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

Dr. Kamdar has seen patients for Laryngeal Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
