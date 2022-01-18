Overview

Dr. Dev Kamdar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kamdar works at Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngeal Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.