Dr. Deus Cielo, MD
Dr. Deus Cielo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Providence, RI.
Rhode Island Spasticity Management593 Eddy St Fl 6, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9158
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-9166
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He is very skilled, accessible, and kind, has called me personally to discuss surgery details and has called and/or had his PA call to check on me to ensure that I am doing well post surgery.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1912957572
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Cielo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cielo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cielo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cielo.
