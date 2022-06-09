Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Technical University Of Munich and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Locations
Duke Wound Management Clinic40 Duke Medicine Cir Ste 3J, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-3320
Duke Aesthetic Center3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor polite and patient.
About Dr. Detlev Erdmann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University of Heidelberg
- University Of Frankfurt A.M.
- Technical University Of Munich
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erdmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erdmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erdmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erdmann has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erdmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erdmann speaks German.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdmann.
