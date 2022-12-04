See All Oncologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Destin Black, MD

Oncology
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Destin Black, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Black works at WK Lung Specialists - South in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vulvar Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecologic Oncology Associates - South
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 78 ratings
Patient Ratings (78)
5 Star
(78)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Destin Black, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306062625
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Destin Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Black works at WK Lung Specialists - South in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

Dr. Black has seen patients for Vulvar Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

78 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

