Dr. Despina Siolas, MD
Dr. Despina Siolas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
She is the best Explains everything and is very patient Her upbeat attitude makes a difficult situation easy She is very knowledgeable and I have total confidence in her
About Dr. Despina Siolas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
