Dr. Despina Moise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Despina Moise, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Moise works at
Locations
Grayson & Associates, P.c.3504 Vann Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 655-0585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly knowledgeable, wise, experienced, yet easy to talk with & explains what to expect with disease process, treatment available & medications.
About Dr. Despina Moise, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588968556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Moise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moise.
